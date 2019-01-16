To New Orleans Saints fans, winning the NFC Championship game in January 2010 doesn't feel like it happened nine years ago, but, yes, almost a decade has passed since the team's first conference championship game and Super Bowl appearance.

Plenty in the NFL has changed since then -- including the trophy the NFC champion receives.

Actually, the year after the Saints knocked off the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game, the NFL changed the design of the George Halas trophy.

No longer a clunky trophy with a wooden base, a more modern, sleeker-looking trophy designed by Tiffany & Co. was introduced.

Halas, for whom the trophy is named, coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years, helping lead them to six NFL titles.

Overall, Halas was associated with the Bears and the NFL for more than 60 years, according to his Pro Football Hall of Fame biography, from 1920-1983 when he died.

The NFC championship game between the Saints and Rams will be at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The will be the Saints' third NFC title game appearance. New Orleans also lost to Chicago, 39-14, in 2006.

The Rams are 3-6 in NFC title games.