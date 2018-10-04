Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was the only Saint who did not practice on Wednesday. Ginn has been battling a knee injury,but he has not missed any game time.
Linebacker Manti Te'o, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, returned and practiced on a limited basis.
If Te'o returns, it will be interesting to see how he's deployed. New Orleans has rotated its linebackers all season, and before he suffered the injury, Te'o averaged 31 snaps per game in the first two games of the season.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle), left guard Andrus Peat (knee), wide receiver Cameron Meredith (knee) and running back Alvin Kamara (knee) were all also limited. All four were also limited last week before playing in Sunday's game against the Giants.