Spoiler alert: Dez Bryant is good at football.

The 30-year-old receiver is now with his second NFL team after being picked up by the New Orleans Saints.

But even before his days terrifying defensive coordinator as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant was putting up monster numbers and wowing football fans in college and the NFL.

Here are 10 facts and figures about the Saints' newest receiver:

4.52 - 40 yard time at NFL combine

Bryant eased many teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, when he ran a a blazing 4.52 at the NFL combine.

This nugget by NFL.com was included in Bryant's draft analysis:

"Bryant is an extremely talented receiver that has legitimate downfield speed as well as the ability to adjust to off-target throws."

5 - Special teams touchdowns at Oklahoma State, Dallas

Don't expect to see Bryant field any punts or kicks, but he was at one point a quality return man.

At Oklahoma State, Bryant returned 22 total kicks with three going for touchdowns.

He returned two punts for scores as a rookie in Dallas, including a 93-yarder.

+7 Dez Bryant: 7 things to know about New Orleans Saints WR's play on field, life off it Dez Bryant, once one of the top receivers in the National Football League, is back on an NFL roster after being picked up in free agency by th…

10 - Number of games missed his junior season

Bryant looked like an early Heisman darkhorse, but a controversial suspension cost him the final 10 games of his junior season at Oklahoma State.

In three games he averaged 107.7 yards and totaled four touchdowns.

37 - NFL rank for career receiving touchdowns

Bryant has totaled 73 career receiving touchdowns, which places 37th all-time in NFL history.

His 72nd score on Dec. 1, 2017 gave him the Cowboys' record, which was previously held by Bob Hayes.

54 - Rivals ranking (class of 2007)

Before he was a collegiate and NFL star, Bryant was one of the most highly sought after receivers in the state of Texas.

Rivals ranked Bryant the No. 54 overall prospect in the 2007 class, the No. 9 wide receiver in the country and No. 7 player from Texas. He held offers from Nebraska and Oklahoma among other programs.

113 - Career NFL games

Bryant has played in an average of 14.1 games per season since he entered the league. He started 99 games.

Walker: Saints signing Dez Bryant is a risk worth taking to reach Super Bowl If we've learned anything about the New Orleans Saints in the past few weeks, it's this: They are treating this season like it's fourth-and-in…

224 - Receiving yards in 2012 game against Saints

Saints fans may best remember Bryant for his monster performance in week 16 of the 2012 season.

Bryant went off for a then career-high 224 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Saints had the last laugh by pulling out a 34-31 victory in overtime.

1,480 - Bryant's receiving yards his sophomore season

Bryant became a household name his sophomore season at Oklahoma State.

His 1,480 yards were the second-most of any player that season, only trailing BYU's Austin Collie, who finished with 1,536.

Bryant also recorded 19 touchdowns that season, second-most in the country.

7,459 - Career NFL receiving yards

Bryant's 7,459 career receiving yards ranks 114th all time. Depending on his involvement with the Saints, it's not inconceivable for him to jump into the top 100.

He needs less than 500 yards for that feat.

$70 million - Bryant's five-year contract in 2015

It seemed like Bryant would play the rest of his career in Dallas when he signed a massive five-year deal on March 3, 2015, which included $45 million guaranteed and a $20 million bonus.

However, he was cut after the 2017 season.