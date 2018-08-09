JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints aren't taking any chances with Drew Brees in the first preseason game.
Backup quarterback Tom Savage, who signed with the Saints in free agency after three star-crossed years in Houston, got the start against Jacksonville on Thursday night.
A night off in the preseason has become fairly commonplace for Brees. Brees has not played in a preseason opener since 2015, and in 2017, the legendary quarterback sat out the first two games of the preseason.
Brees is not the only Saints star who won't be exposed to risk in Thursday night's game against Jacksonville.
All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan, who has been on something of a limited pitch count in training camp as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair bone spurs in his left heel, also did not take the field with the starters on that side of the ball. Trey Hendrickson got the start in Jordan's place.
Alex Okafor, the returning bookend for Jordan on the other side of the line, also dressed but did not play; his snaps have also been limited as he returns from a torn Achilles. With Okafor and rookie Marcus Davenport out of action, Al-Quadin Muhammad started at right defensive end.
On the other side of the coin, veteran running back Mark Ingram did play on Thursday night after sitting out the first two preseason games a year ago.
With Ingram serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs to start the season, the Saints might have changed their plans for his preseason work.