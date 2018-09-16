Michael Thomas put a title to his third NFL season on his Twitter account earlier this week.
No Record Is Safe Tour, Vol. 3.
The first two stops on the tour have lived up to the advanced billing. One week after setting a franchise record against Tampa Bay, Thomas broke an NFL mark with another dominant performance in the Saints' 21-18 victory over the Browns Sunday.
"Individual stats at the end of the day, with a player of my caliber and the guy behind center and the offensive line and all the tools around me, I’m going to catch a lot of footballs," Thomas said. "I’m going to get open. I’ve been doing that my whole life. So now, what can I do to add value to this team and take the next step?"
Thomas might have been making catches his entire life.
But no receiver has ever made as many in the first two weeks of a season as Thomas. One week after racking up 16 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Tampa Bay, Thomas piled up 12 catches for 89 yards and two more scores.
Thomas's 28 catches through the first two games of the season are the most in NFL history, breaking the previous mark of 26, set by Andre Rison with the Atlanta Falcons in 1994.
New Orleans made a pair of high-profile additions in free-agent Cameron Meredith and drafted Tre'Quan Smith in the third round, along with bringing back tight end Benjamin Watson, but through two games, Thomas has been a bigger part of the offense than any receiver in a Saints history defined by spreading around the ball.
"Some of it is by design, some of it is based on the coverage looks," Sains coach Sean Payton said. "He's a big part of what we're doing, and he came up with some big plays today."
Thomas started his record-breaking day off on the wrong foot.
On his first catch, Thomas turned and started upfield to fight for extra yards, only to have the ball punched out of his hands and recovered by Cleveland.
Thomas had fumbled only twice in his first two seasons — both in a loss to the Denver Broncos in 2016 — but he has now lost a fumble in each of the first two games of his third season.
"Two weeks in a row with the turnovers," Payton said. "I like his resilience, but I like the ball, too."
Payton wasn't the only one unhappy with the mistake.
"It's unacceptable," Thomas said.
But Thomas has always responded to mistakes by doubling his efforts to make up for the miscue. Frustrated by his early fumble, Thomas went to work, chipping away at the Cleveland secondary until he took a 2-yard slant into the end zone for the Saints' first touchdown.
A series later, Thomas gave New Orleans the lead in spectacular fashion.
Working against double coverage, Thomas went up over Browns cornerback Denzel Ward and hauled in a 5-yard touchdown to give the Saints their first lead and put New Orleans back in control of the game.
Drew Brees knew that Cleveland free safety Damarious Randall was shaded toward Thomas.
But he threw it to his best receiver anyway.
"They were cheating on to him," Brees said. "I still just felt that we had a place where I could throw it and he could make the catch."
Thomas, who caught only five touchdown passes last season despite a 104-catch campaign, now has three this season.
That final one was a chance to make up for the fumble that opened the day.
"Enough was enough," Thomas said. "I needed to respond and help my teammates, and that’s what I did. And I still owe them."
Thomas will have a lot of chances to erase the red he believes is still in his ledger.
After two record-breaking weeks, it's fair to wonder what heights Thomas can reach this season.
"Just keep applying pressure," Thomas said. "We'll find out."