MINNEAPOLIS — It was, in the end, more a matter of record than it was of, well … record.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ stunning streak of not throwing an interception this season ended Monday night in Minneapolis.
For the record: It was late in the first half in U.S. Bank Stadium. Second and 10 Saints on the Vikings’ 45, the Saints trailing 13-10 but on the move.
Brees dropped back. Almost immediately Vikings defensive lineman Stephen Weatherly was upon him. About to be hit, Brees let it go down the middle toward Michael Thomas. The throw was a little wobbly, a little high, a little off the mark.
And it was Vikings safety Harrison Smith who caught it. And the streak was over.
For Brees, it was his first interception since the NFC divisional playoffs. Which you’ll recall came in this same stadium in what the locals call the “Minneapolis Miracle.’’
Saints fans have other ways to describe it.
That one came in the second quarter of the heart-breaking loss, when Brees was intercepted by Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr, who was injured and did not play Sunday night.
Since then Brees had thrown 231 passes without being picked off.
“It shouldn’t have happened,’’ Brees said. “Just get the ball down a little bit. I had a little bit of pressure, but I should have just got the ball down and we’re fine.’’
Turns out they were OK, anyway.
For Brees, it was a blip on the screen in an otherwise strong, if statistically modest, game. Because the defense provided short fields and a score of its own — and because the Saints’ rushing game was so strong, Brees only threw 23 passes. He completed 18 for 120 yards and a touchdown. But if this stadium has been a difficult place — the Vikings intercepted Brees twice in that divisional game last season — things might be a little different now.
The Vikings were marching down to take advantage of Brees’ mistake. Minnesota had a first-and-10 from the Saints 18 when Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins passed left to Adam Thielen. Four yards later Thielen was hit by linebacker Alex Anzalone and fumbled. The ball was picked up by cornerback Marshon Lattimore and returned 54 yards to the Viking 18.
On the next play, Brees hit running back Alvin Kamara for 17 yards to the 1, then Kamara ran up the middle for a touchdown with a half minute left in the half.
The Saints never trailed again. With a lead, New Orleans is a difficult team to play against. Even here.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,’’ Brees said. “The difference was getting some of those turnovers. Those were big. I felt offensively, we were efficient. There weren’t a ton of big plays, but it was a lot of grind-it-out type of football.’’
After the Saints stopped the Vikings on fourth-and-1 near midfield on the second half’s first drive, Brees drove the Saints for a field goal. And then it was the defense’s turn, when P.J. Williams — who had been picked on much of the game — intercepted Cousins on the ensuing drive, returning it 45 yards for the score and a 27-13 lead.
So, for the record, it was the Saints who walked out the winner, at 6-1 still chasing the Los Angeles Rams for the best record in the NFC. It was Brees who lost one skirmish Sunday but the game. And, just for the record, Brees has a new streak going. He has now thrown 11 passes without throwing a pick.