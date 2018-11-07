The NFL is celebrating Michael Thomas.

The Saints wide receiver was name the NFC's offensive player of the week after catching 12 passes for 211 yards with a touchdown during Sunday's win over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas, who is in his third year, is enjoying the best season of his career. The wide receiver has a 70 catches for 880 yards and five touchdowns through eight games. He finishes last year with 104 catches for 1,245 yards and five touchdowns.

Thomas punctuated his performance against Los Angeles by pulling a cellphone out from under the padding on the field-goal uprights and pretending to make a call, an homage to Joe Horn's famous celebration.

His 211 yards set a franchise single-game record, breaking the old mark of 205 set by Wes Chandler in a game against Atlanta in 1979.

Thomas is the fifth Saints player to be named either Offensive or Defensive Player of the Week this season.

Drew Brees has been named Offensive Player of the Week twice, while linebacker Demario Davis and P.J. Williams have been named Defensive Player of the Week.