Chances are, you didn't have J.T. Gray in your prediction of players who'd make the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster.
Heck, some of you may not even know who J.T. Gray is, as the safety found out himself last month.
One day after training camp at the team facility in Metairie, fans were lined up waiting for autographs and handed Gray some pictures to sign.
Except the pictures were of teammate Von Bell, who wore the No. 48 the past two seasons but switched to No. 24 this season.
No. 48 is now Gray, an undrafted free agent who found a spot on the roster despite missing two preseason games battling a foot injury.
Gray was playing a video game when he got the call from his agent over the weekend.
"How do you feel?" his agent asked.
"What do you mean?" Gray responded.
"You made the roster."
"For real?" Gray said.
"It made me just smile and thank God," he added later.
Gray doesn't seem surprised to be here. And if he is, you can't see it on his face when he calmly retells the story about that phone call.
Gray, who finished with four tackles in the preseason, is likely the least known player on the roster.
He's not even the most popular J.T. on the roster, trailing practice squad quarterback J.T. Barrett for that distinction.
But J.T. Gray — his initials are short for Juantavius Tavon — did enough to stand out and impress the Saints' coaching staff.
"He can run and hit in the kicking game exceptionally well and is one of those guys that when I talk about the kicking game making it (on) special teams, he's an example,” said Payton.
Gray, who played safety and linebacker at Mississippi State, knew the path he needed to take to to make his way onto the team.
"One of my main focuses was to come in here and try to dominate special teams," Gray said. "Just being coachable and using what techniques they gave me to use ... I just come out there and eat and make plays and do whatever I can to contribute to the team."
Gray has always been a do-whatever-the-team-needs type of guy, going back to his days at Clarksdale High School in the Mississippi Delta. He played quarterback, running back, linebacker, safety, cornerback, kickoff returner and punt returner during his senior year of high school, returning home after playing his junior season in Arizona.
"His athleticism was second to none," said Henry Johnson, Gray's high school coach. "He was some kind of special. He led us in every category his senior year. From passing to rushing to return yards to tackles. He was a man. He's just different."
Gray ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at a football camp heading into his junior year of high school.
"He's really strong and really fast," said Taveze Calhoun, a former Saints cornerback who was also Gray's college teammate. "Probably pound for pound the strongest guy we had on our team."
Gray has leaned on advice from Bell, the guy whose jersey he now wears, and fellow special-teamer Chris Banjo as he adapts to the NFL.
Bell described Gray as hard-nosed.
"He is just determined and has no quit," Banjo said. "He's had to battle some adversity already with 1) being undrafted and 2) the injuries he had in camp. For him to be able to bounce back in every situation and he is as detailed in possible in everything he does. I definitely admire a young guy like that. When you have a young guy like and he has as much motivation as he has and you can see it in his play, it's big."
And while Gray is taking advice from his new teammates, he's also giving advice to those back home in Clarksdale, about five hours from New Orleans. He stops and talks to the students at his old school whenever he returns home.
"I'm just trying to leave a legacy," Gray said. "I want to show people by example that it doesn't matter where you come from or how you start. All that matters is how you finish and how you endure through the hard times. I want to teach them to have a level head. Where I am from, it really is easy to get distracted and fall by the wayside. Stay in school. Stay in sports. Because the real world can eat you alive."
Gray has reached his dream. Now he's looking to make sure he sticks around.
"I worked so hard to get where I am now," he said. "I just have to stay committed and keep grinding it out."