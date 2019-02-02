ATLANTA — The one thing missing off Drew Brees' impressive NFL résumé will still be missing going into his 19th NFL season.

Brees has yet to be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named this season's MVP on Saturday during the NFL Honors Awards show at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.

Mahomes received 41 of 50 first-place votes. Brees had the other nine.

Based on the voting for the All-Pro Team, Mahomes was expected to win this year's award. Mahomes was named the first-team quarterback by 45 of the 50 voters for the All-Pro Team which was announced in early January.

Brees didn't attend Saturday's ceremony.

The race for MVP seemed to be neck and neck between Brees and Mahomes this season, particularly through the first 11 games of the season. Brees threw for 2,964 yards (269.5 yards per game) and had 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions through the first 11 games. But he had just three touchdowns to match his three interceptions the rest of the season.

Brees set an NFL record for completion percentage in a season. He completed 74.4 percent of his passes, eclipsing his mark from a season ago when he completed 72 percent of his passes. Brees, who turned 40 in January, completed 364 of 489 passes for 3,992 yards with 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He finished just 8 yards shy of throwing for 4,000 yards for what would have been a 13th straight season.

Mahomes, meanwhile, threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Both quarterbacks led their teams to the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, putting up big numbers along the way.

Brees said in December that winning the MVP has never been something that he's focused on.

"It's really never something that's been on my radar," Brees said. "Maybe a little more this year than it has in the past, but again my goals are set on our team and what we can accomplish as a team. The individual stuff, while that is an honor, I do not take it for granted, and I am extremely humbled by it that do not feel like defines me."