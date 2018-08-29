Who Dat or Roll Wave?
"Stand up and Get Crunk" in the Dome or "A one, a two, a helluva hullaboo ..." at Yulman Stadium.
If you're a diehard football fan of both the Saints and Tulane, that's the dilemma you'll face for the first time in your however-old-you-are life on Thursday night.
Tulane kicks off its 125th season at Yulman Stadium against Wake Forest.
Less than three miles away, the Saints play their final pre-season game against the Los Angeles Rams in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
It's the first time the Saints and the Green Wave have both played homes games on the same day.
Obviously, it would have been a logistical nightmare most years when the two teams played in the same place.
But not now, as two teams that for so long shared a stadium (Tulane Stadium from 1967-1974 and the Dome from 1975 to 2013) will now share a night in NOLA.
In addition to the two football games, high school football starts in Louisiana on Thursday night. And for those not yet in football mode, the BabyCaker are in town too. It's Thirsty Thursday Night there.
But on this night, it's Thirsty Thursday Night all over town.
"It should be a great night for a great sports city," said Tulane football coach Willie Fritz. " I knew a little bit about the city before I came here a few years ago and it has proven to be true that this is a sports city. Obviously you hope it doesn't hurt the crowd."
Fritz can count on Stephanie Kleehammer and her husband Mark to be in their normal seats at Yulman Stadium.
They've been Tulane season ticket holders since 2014.
"But I've been a Saints fan since I was tiny," Kleehammer said. "So we'll be checking our phones to see what the Saints are doing too. I'm a fan of both. It's kind of a busy night, but Tulane has my allegiance."
(And that's not all for the Kleehammer family. Their daughter Jordan is on the Jayettes dance team that will perform at Jesuit's season opener against Warren Easton Thursday at Tad Gormley Stadium.)
But for Saints and Wave fans - whether you decide to make your way Uptown or to Poydras Street - there should be plenty to see.
For Tulane, desperately wanting to start this season off on the right foot, it's a winnable game against a school from a Power 5 conference. The last win against a Power 5 school came in 2010 when the Wave beat Rutgers. They've lost 12 straight games against Power 5 teams since then.
The Saints, meanwhile, will be playing their final tune-up before a season filled with lofty expectations.
Expect stars like Drew Brees and Cam Jordan and Rams running back Todd Gurley to sit this one out.
But some intrigue was added to this one on Wednesday afternoon when the Saints traded for New Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Here's guessing he won't play. Oh, and Mannie Fresh is performing at halftime.
The final score in the Dome won't be as important as the results at Yulman.
If history is any indication, the chances for a Green Wave and Saints victory on the same day isn't likely.
Although it's the first time both teams have played at home on the same day, they have shared eight game days where one team was on the road. (All common dates were pre-season games for the Saints and the season opener for the Wave).
Never have both teams won on the same day.
In fact, the Saints and Wave have been swept the last three times they played on the same day.
Does that trend end now that they are both playing at home?
We'll see.
But if not, don't worry.
Just drink up.
Afteral, it's Thirsty Thursday all over town.
SAME DAY BLUES
Sept. 12, 1970
Tulane at Texas Tech L 21-14
Saints vs. Chargers won W 20-14
Sept. 13, 1975
Tulane at Clemson W 17-13
Saints at Bengals L 20--0
Sept. 10, 1977
Tulane at Memphis L 27-9
Saints vs. Oiler W 20-16
Sept. 1, 2001
Tulane at LSU L 48-17
Saints at Seahawks L 28-14
Sept. 2, 2010
Tulane vs. SE Louisiana W 27-21
Saints at Titans L 27-24
Aug. 28, 2014
Tulane at Tulsa L 38-31
Saints vs. Ravens L 22-13
Sept. 3, 2015
Tulane vs. Duke L 37-7
Saints at Packers L 38-10
Sept. 1, 2016
Tulane at Wake Forest L 7-3
Saints L 23-14
*all pre-season games for Saints