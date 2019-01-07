You'll need a couple hundred bucks to snag a ticket to the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints divisional-round playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, the lowest price ticket on the secondary market was $150, before taxes and fees, on go-to ticketing sites such as NFL Ticket Exchange, SeatGeek and StubHub.

Compare that to the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams divisional-round game, and $150 isn't so bad. The lowest price ticket for that game as of Monday morning was $300, before taxes and fees.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The Saints and Eagles play Sunday at 3:40 p.m.

Dallas and Los Angeles play Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia-New Orleans is a rematch of a regular season game that the Saints dominated, winning 48-7.

The Eagles' loss was the worst by a defending Super Bowl champion.

The early point spread has New Orleans favored by 8.5. For context Philadelphia was a 6.5-underdog to the Bears, whom it defeated Sunday in Chicago, 16-15.