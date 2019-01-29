Mourning Saints fan can commemorate the untimely end of the season with a second line around the French Quarter ahead of the Super Bowl kick off on Sunday.

The Black and Gold Second Line parade, which is being organized on Facebook, is the latest event providing an alternative to Super Bowl festivities for Saints fans frustrated by the blown call in the NFC Championship that kept the team out of the big game.

Participants can start gathering in Jackson Square at 1 p.m. and the second line will kick off at 2 p.m. The route will take the second line up Decatur Street to Canal Street before ending at Bourbon Street.

The event is free, though organizers are soliciting donations on their Facebook page to offset the fees and costs of the event.