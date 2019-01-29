Super Bowl Boycott
FILE-In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. New Orleans Saints fans have found some pretty creative ways to express their displeasure over the infamous “no call” during last weekend’s Saints-Rams championship game. But their newest tactic may make the loudest statement - a Super Bowl boycott. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) ORG XMIT: AX701

 Gerald Herbert

Mourning Saints fan can commemorate the untimely end of the season with a second line around the French Quarter ahead of the Super Bowl kick off on Sunday.

The Black and Gold Second Line parade, which is being organized on Facebook, is the latest event providing an alternative to Super Bowl festivities for Saints fans frustrated by the blown call in the NFC Championship that kept the team out of the big game.

Participants can start gathering in Jackson Square at 1 p.m. and the second line will kick off at 2 p.m. The route will take the second line up Decatur Street to Canal Street before ending at Bourbon Street.

The event is free, though organizers are soliciting donations on their Facebook page to offset the fees and costs of the event.

