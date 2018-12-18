The Panthers -- and their fans -- had a rough night, likely playing into the level of disdain toward Sean Payton's attempted visor donation.

A video shows the Saints head coach as he walked toward the tunnel following his team's 12-9 victory in Charlotte. As he approaches the stands, he can be seen tossing his visor up toward fans.

The fan who caught it, clearly unhappy, chucks the visor back down toward the coach, who was out of the shot by that point. It's unclear if Payton was aware it was thrown back.

Panthers fans could be forgiven for being frustrated after the team -- with its playoff life on the line -- managed just nine points on Monday Night Football while the Saints offense had its own struggles.

The team's lone touchdown came on a 50-yard pass by running back Christian McCaffrey to Chris Manhertz in the first quarter, and the additional two points came after Donte Jackson returned a Saints 2-point conversion attempt the other direction in the fourth quarter.

The Saints (12-2) are now in the driver's seat for the top seed in the NFC playoff bracket with a one-game lead and the tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Rams (11-3).

