Teddy Bridgewater will start in Week 17 for the New Orleans Saints.

Sean Payton announced the decision Friday ahead of his team's second meeting with the Panthers in the past three weeks, likely meaning Drew Brees' regular season is over.

Bridgewater has not started a game since 2015 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Payton said Bridgewater will start — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 28, 2018

The Saints (13-2) clinched the NFC's top seed in Week 16 with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Week 17, they will have a bye week before a divisional round playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Bridgewater was acquired by the Saints via a trade with the New York Jets before the season.

A win would give the Saints a record of 14-2, which would be the best single-season mark in franchise history.

The Panthers announced earlier in the week they would start rookie Kyle Allen. Cam Newton is inactive for the second straight week.

If Brees does not play, it would mark the first time since 2015 he did not appear in a Saints game. In that game, a Week 3 matchup with the Panthers, Brees missed due to a rotator cuff injury and was replaced by journeyman Luke McCown. The Saints lost 27-22.

Check back for updates.

Can't see video below? Click here.