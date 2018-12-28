The Saints (13-2) clinched the NFC's top seed in Week 16 with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Week 17, they will have a bye week before a divisional round playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Bridgewater was acquired by the Saints via a trade with the New York Jets before the season.
A win would give the Saints a record of 14-2, which would be the best single-season mark in franchise history.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) share a laugh during the second half Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 48-7.
Jermon Bushrod, right, lines up late in Sunday's game in Cincinnati as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) calls a play. Bushrod came off the bench to play an integral role for the Saints when Terron Armstead left with an injury.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) calls for the ball against Cincinnati Bengals middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson (56) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches the game from the sidelines as New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (not pictured) plays against Cincinnati Bengals during the second half Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball during warmups for an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Ed Mulholland/AP Images for Panini) ORG XMIT: EMNJ101
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) walks in the bench area against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ORG XMIT: GAMS1
Teddy Bridgewater poses for a photo with Alyssa Dumond, right, and Annie Ireland, left, before the New Orleans Saints play the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) before the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater greets Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks (12) formerly of the Saints at the end of an NFL preseason game at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater chat before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater watches his new teammates warm up before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Newly acquired New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talks with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
The Panthers announced earlier in the week they would start rookie Kyle Allen. Cam Newton is inactive for the second straight week.
If Brees does not play, it would mark the first time since 2015 he did not appear in a Saints game. In that game, a Week 3 matchup with the Panthers, Brees missed due to a rotator cuff injury and was replaced by journeyman Luke McCown. The Saints lost 27-22.