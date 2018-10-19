Drew Brees probably won't get another chance at the Baltimore Ravens.
Unless (1) He continues to outlast Father Time and stick around for four more years or (2) The Saints and Ravens end up in the Super Bowl, Brees' last shot at getting a W against the only team he's never beaten comes Sunday in Baltimore.
Brees has defeated the other 31 teams in the league.
Yes, he even beat the Saints once during his playing days at the Chargers.
But the Ravens have been a thorn in his side.
He has lost all four times he has played them (three times as a Saint and once as a Charger).
It's a stat he's well aware of.
"Listen, I would love to beat these guys," Brees said. "They’re always a great team when you play them. So you always know it is going to be a slugfest."
Much like his chase to the NFL record books two weeks ago when he became the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing, Brees hasn't mentioned anything about it this week.
But his teammates are aware of it.
"That's a pretty crazy stat," said Terron Armstead. "We don't need any extra incentive at all for this game, because we want to win. But that would be pretty cool for him to beat all 32 teams."
Brees is approaching it like any other game.
"You turn on the film and you know you just digest what you see you know," Brees said. "Take the name off the helmet and just go off you know what you see on film, and they are an extremely talented defense across the board. Front, linebacker corps, back end in secondary. You see they've built that defense to fit those pieces and execution has to be at a premium to beat these guys.”
If Brees gets the win, he will join the same exclusive company that he seems to be hanging out with quite a bit lately. Peyton Manning and Brett Favre are the only two quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 teams.
Brees is one of three quarterbacks to have wins against 31 teams. Tom Brady, of course, has never beat the Patriots, the only team he has played for. And Kerry Collins, who played with six teams including the Saints, beat 31 teams but was 0-5 against the Miami Dolphins.
It's not the only accomplishment Brees can reach on Sunday. He's also one touchdown pass away from 500, a feat only accomplished by Manning, Favre and Brady.
"Obviously, that's a significant milestone," Brees said. "I hope it's within the framework of winning a game.”
If so, he will complete the rare around-the-league feat and in the process lead the Saints to their fifth straight win. It would be just the Saints' second ever win over the Ravens. They are 1-5 all-time against Baltimore. Their .166 winning percentage against the Ravens is their worst against any team in the league.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh doesn't have an explanation for his 3-0 mark against the Saints.
"Yeah, this league week to week, game to game, it’s crazy," Harbaugh said. "That’s probably what I would attribute that to.”
For Brees and the Saints offense, it will be the toughest test of the season.
The Ravens' defense leads the league in yards allowed and is coming off a shutout last week against the Titans. They also held the Bills out of the end zone in a 47-3 victory over Buffalo in the season opener.
"They have been a defensive mainstay for as long as you can remember," Armstead said. "The system they have in place is productive and it's proven. When you are going against a franchise like that with so much identity, you know it's not going to be easy, but you have to just go in and try to beat them."
Nobody wants that more than Brees.