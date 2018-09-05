De'Vante Harris's third training camp in New Orleans ended far sooner than expected when he was waived after the first preseason game.
But Harris made good on his second chance.
After two seasons with the Saints, Harris will start his season in the Superdome again, only this time on the other sideline.
"When he came in here, he did a good job of competing every day," Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said. "We went through a period in training camp where we were pretty beat-up at corner, so he got to jump right in and get some work."
Harris, who made 30 tackles over two seasons in New Orleans but struggled when he was given chances on defense, processed the disappointment of his release quickly
"He wasn't feeling sorry for himself," Koetter said.
Whether or not Harris is active on Sunday remains to be seen, but Harris did enough that the Buccaneers are keen to see what he can do in the future.
"That's what guys do in this league, it happens all the time," Koetter said. "Guys get a fresh start, and for one reason or another, maybe it just works out better. Maybe the Saints are deeper."