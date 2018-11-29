New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, the NFL announced Thursday.

Brees has led the first-place Saints (10-1) to a 4-0 record in the month with the potential to win another game tonight against the Dallas Cowboys.

During that span Brees has passed for 1,145 yards with a 15-1 touchdown to interception ratio.

Brees' 18th season has already had significant milestones.

In October. he passed Peyton Manning, son of legendary Saints quarterback Archie Manning, as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and recorded his 500th career passing touchdown.

He also graced the Sports Illustrated cover this week.

Brees, in his 18th season, is in the midst of a potential MVP season and another Super Bowl season.