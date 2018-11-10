If there's one takeaway from the NFL's $30,000 fine handed down to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, it's that the league is at least consistent -- somewhat.

Thomas received the fine for excessive celebration after scoring a 72-yard touchdown that would lead the Saints to a win over the then-undefeated Los Angeles Rams. Thomas lifted up the padding on the goal post near the end zone to pull out a cell phone, paying tribute to a celebration former Saints receiver Joe Horn did against the New York Giants in 2003.

Fifteen years earlier, the NFL fined Horn the same amount Thomas was hit for on Saturday, according to a 2003 Washington Post article, but there were some caveats to why he received that big of a fine at the time.

The Post article says Horn's recent history of unsportsmanlike conduct -- he had accrued seven since 2000 -- was a factor in the price he paid. Horn said he initially expected to be fined "about $10,000."

Horn's teammate, Michael Lewis, was also fined $5,000, which Horn paid for him, for his role in the celebration as well. The league named Lewis as an accomplice to Horn for helping him lift up the padding of the goal post the phone was under, retrieving it and handing it to Horn.

In replays of Thomas' celebration, you can see Thomas point to teammate Austin Carr and quickly wave him away, perhaps aware of Lewis' fate in 2003. Thomas gave few details about the planning or execution of hiding the phone in the Saints' goal posts, but has insisted he acted alone.

Michael Thomas with the Joe Horn cell phone celebration 😭 pic.twitter.com/3lUfakphIb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 5, 2018

“You’ve got to have fun,” Thomas said of the celebration after the game. “All these guys are having fun and catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other and getting the crowd involved. I felt had an opportunity to make it happen, put the game away and make the call.”

Read the Washington Post's full report on Joe Horn's fine here.