The first impression Marcus Davenport left in the NFL last weekend looked a lot like the scouting reports on him coming out of UTSA.
Davenport displayed eye-popping athleticism in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the kind of athleticism that can make plays right away in the NFL.
But he's got a long way to go to bring those athletic skills to bear on every down, the way the Saints envisioned he would when they traded two first-round picks to the Packers in order to move up and take Davenport at No. 14.
"I think it was a good step," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "If that's going to be his floor, we like where that is, we like what we can build from that."
Davenport made three tackles, recorded half a sack, added a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in 15 snaps in his first preseason game against Los Angeles.
A few plays jumped off the film: the leaping tackle he made of Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin in the open field, knifing down the line to snuff out a running play in the middle of the line, a bull rush of the tackle to put pressure on the quarterback.
"Certainly, we felt like you saw his athleticism," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I thought he did a good job of rushing the passer at times, I think he's still got to improve his in-line run technique and in-line run fundamentals, but you certainly saw a lot of the things we saw on tape in college."
Fundamentally, Davenport is still raw — the product of missing three weeks of training camp with a pulled groin muscle. At 6-foot-6, Davenport is often one of the tallest players on the field, an asset that can be an advantage if used correctly, but also can be a detriment if he plays with poor technique.
The problem was evident on a few snaps Saturday.
"He had some good plays," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "There's some things that he has to correct. His pad level was high, which isn’t that unusual in his first game. He was active on a handful plays."
All of the tools are clearly there.
Davenport has only played in a handful of training camp practices — limiting assistant coach Ryan Nielsen's chances to get hands-on work with him — but the players tasked with blocking the rookie have noticed that he has a special skill set.
A lot of rookie pass rushers get by on speed alone; Davenport can play with the kind of strength that often takes a little time to develop.
"He's powerful," veteran tackle Jermon Bushrod said. "Long arms, strong hands. A guy like that, you can continue to build on the things he's done already."
What Davenport's debut means for his role this season remains to be seen.
Davenport, like other Saints who have missed time due to injury, will likely get an extended snap count Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams, giving himself a chance to make up for lost time.
But with Cameron Jordan and Trey Hendrickson playing well in camp and veteran defensive end Alex Okafor back on the practice field Tuesday after missing last week's game, New Orleans has a lot of polished options at defensive end.
Davenport's role in that group remains unclear.
"That's still to be determined," Allen said. "We didn't draft him to be a situational pass rusher, we drafted this guy to be an every-down player, and so that's what we're trying to do, get him ready to do that. ... Hopefully he'll be ready to answer the challenge."