While most girls dressed up as princesses or super heroes for Halloween, 7-year-old Kinnlee Peck had something else in mind.

Peck, a New Orleans Saints superfan from Pensacola, Florida, spent the holiday dressed up as head coach Sean Payton. Peck's father, Rustin Peck, shared images of his daughter on Thursday and pointed out the attention to detail.

"Play call and covering the mouth, the Juicy Fruit Gum and the signature Sean Payton stance!" the proud dad wrote on Twitter.

When asked more about his daughter's inspiration, Peck easily summed it up.

"She just has an undeniable love for the Saints, she was throwing ideas around and Coach Payton came up," said Rustin Peck, Kinnlee's dad. "She stuck to the idea and just kept wanting to add little details, as you see the Juicy Fruit Gum, (Payton's) favorite."

Fans of the Saints who made it out to this season's training camp practices in Metairie may recognize Peck. She was last seen spouting off the entire Saints pre-season roster, including her impersonations of some of the players' infamous on-the-field moves, for the second-straight year.

