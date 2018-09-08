The conditions feel right for the New Orleans Saints to follow up their breakout 2017 season with a sequel that is even better than the original.
All of the major pieces are back, and the Saints have added a few more. For the first time in years, New Orleans opens the season healthy and at home, playing its first two games in the Superdome for the first time since 2004, under the eyes of a Saints crowd with visions of Super Bowls dancing in their heads.
New Orleans ended its season on a heartbreaking note, but these Saints felt like they had as much momentum as any team in the NFL throughout the offseason.
But carrying that momentum over from one season to the next is far more difficult than it sounds, and the Saints know they're beginning the start of another long journey when they open the season against a talented Tampa Bay team at noon on Sunday.
As magical as the 2017 team felt, the sparks that flew last season have faded, and the Saints have to get the irons going again if they want to live up to all the expectations placed on them this offseason.
"There’s too much change," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "Schedule's different, players are different. I think that it's a mistake if you ever feel like you're going to just pick up where you left off."
Payton would know. Five years ago, the Saints were coming off of an 11-5 season, picked as a possible Super Bowl team by many and full of young, up-and-coming talent, only to fall flat and send the team into three consecutive years of 7-9 finishes.
For the first time in a long time, though — even further back than the disappointment of the 2014 season — the change in New Orleans is supplemental rather than seismic.
Unlike the 2014 offseason, when New Orleans said goodbye to several core members of its foundation, the foundation of this Saints team remains relatively unchanged year over year.
Drew Brees has always been a constant, an ageless wonder pushing back the ravages of time, but the pieces around him are the same. When the offense takes the field on Sunday, Brees will be surrounded by Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and the same offensive line that fueled last season's eight-game surge.
Defensively, Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams are back to form the foundation of a defense that finally carried its weight in 2017. New Orleans added a high-profile rookie and plugged some holes with steady, playmaking veterans, but the building blocks of Dennis Allen's defense remain the same.
"I certainly like some of the additions that we made in the offseason, I like the fact that we've got a lot of guys back that are in their second year in the system and understand what we're trying to do and how we're trying to do things," Allen said. "I certainly like where we're at right now."
But Allen isn't ready to declare his defense ready to take the next step until he's seen evidence that the Saints' feet are firmly planted on the step it reached last year.
"This is a totally different unit from where we were last year," Allen said. "Even though there's a lot of the same pieces there, a lot goes in to having success in the season. What you hope and what you want to be able to do, is to come out of the gates and start fast."
New Orleans must live up to its reputation in an opener against a Tampa Bay team that is far more talented than the 9.5-point betting line in favor of the Saints suggests.
Quarterback Jameis Winston is serving a suspension, but backup Ryan Fitzpatrick is capable of conjuring the same magic, and the Buccaneers have a wealth of talent at the skill positions and a defense upgraded with veteran talent, none bigger than Jason Pierre-Paul, the pass-rushing running mate All-Pro tackle Gerald McCoy has needed for a long time.
One of Tampa Bay's five wins was a 31-24 victory over the Saints in the season finale, and New Orleans is well aware the Buccaneers remain dangerous.
"You look at them, especially down the stretch last year, every game they played was close," Brees said. "Unfortunately for them, they fell short in some of thos,e but they’re right there at the end of a lot of those games, so we know how competitive this team is, regardless of what their record said last year."
All of that aside, New Orleans will walk into a Superdome that regained its life late last season in response to the Saints' resurgence, a season that is sure to whip the crowd into a frenzy before kickoff on Sunday afternoon begins the Saints' pursuit of a Super Bowl.
New season or not, this New Orleans team has been handed great expectations because of the heights it reached last season. Handed one of the easiest opening slates the Saints have had in a long time — New Orleans opens with two games at home for the first time since 2004 — the Saints will be judged by those expectations from the start.
These Saints want to prove them right.