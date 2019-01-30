Sean Payton didn't make any inflammatory remarks while speaking to reporters for the first time since the Saints' loss in the NFC Championship. His outfit may have taken a subtle one, though.

Viewers quickly spotted Sean Payton's undershirt, which many took to social media to point out appeared to be a well known clown shirt that mocks NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

You take a look and be the judge.

It's officially silly season in New Orleans sports when people are debating about Sean Payton's undershirt.



But, you be the judge on whether. Here's an overlay via @RobRobGraphics #Saints pic.twitter.com/XRa2bPuiSO — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 30, 2019

Saints receiver Michael Thomas also hinted on the possible clown shirt, as well as fashion choices of Drew Brees, recently spotted at a Pelicans game wearing a Red Sox hat. He also mentioned Cam Jordan, who was spotted at the Pro Bowl wearing a shirt that read "blow whistles, not games" on the back.

I’m Sean’s and Drew’s stylist, blame me. Fine me for them winning unanimous best dressed this week. Keep up the great work guys. Honorable mention goes to @camjordan94 😂😂😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 30, 2019

Variations of the shirt, which features Roger Goodell’s face and shirt collar with a clown nose, can be found on several t-shirt selling sites with prices averaging about $20.

The particular shirt mocking the NFL commissioner became popular when former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was spotted wearing it after the Patriots won Super Bowl LII over the Atlanta Falcons.

Reports in 2017 indicated Goodell was unhappy about the shirt.

The fashion rumors come amid the reaction the Saints losing the NFC Championship to the Rams after a blown call late in the game. The furor led to calls to boycott the Super Bowl around the city, a petition to overturn or replay part or all of the game, as well as multiple lawsuits.

Goodell was scheduled to speak publicly Wednesday afternoon, although it's unknown whether he'd address the call.

