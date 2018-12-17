CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers discovered defense, but it wasn’t enough.
Carolina, playing to stay relevant in the NFC playoff race, managed to keep the New Orleans Saints bottled up for three quarters but couldn’t force them off the field in a 12-9 loss Monday at Bank of America Stadium. For a team that’s been looking for any sign of life in a five-game losing streak, the Panthers came up with their best defensive effort since limiting Philadelphia to 17 points in an Oct. 21 win. But the Saints took over in the fourth, chewing clock while pulling ahead early in the fourth and draining the clock to earn their fourth straight win against Carolina, including the postseason.
Through three quarters, Carolina gave the Saints all they could handle, forcing them to settle for a pair of Wil Lutz field goals to grab a 7-6 halftime advantage. Carolina’s defense, which has been unable to make key stops during a five-game losing streak that resulted in the demotion of defensive coordinator Eric Washington and the firing of a pair of assistant coaches, turned back the clock. They made Drew Brees uncomfortable in the pocket, and perhaps more important, contested the Saints receivers. Brees connected on 23 of 35 attempts for 203 yards, but outside a 28-yarder to Benjamin Watson, the Panthers didn’t allow explosive plays to hurt them.
While Carolina’s offense coughed up the ball with red zone turnovers — Cam Newton threw an interception in the end zone and Vonn Bell forced a D.J. Moore fumble inside the Saints' 25-yard line — the Panthers’ defense limited the damage. New Orleans’ defense, though, turned in key stops when needed and limited Newton, who dropped to 5-2 as a Monday night starter, to 16-of-29 passing for 131 yards.
Alvin Kamara scored on a 16-yard sweep around right end for a 12-7 lead with 12:12 left, but Donte Jackson, a rookie from New Orleans who played at LSU, returned Brees’ pass in the end zone on the 2-point try and returned it for a Carolina defensive conversion and three-point deficit.
Even when the Saints were driving for a game-clinching score, James Bradberry stripped Tommylee Lewis for a touchback and a sliver of hope with 1:44 remaining.
As good as the Panthers’ defense was, the offense didn’t provide much support. Carolina totaled 247 yards but couldn’t punch through against the Saints outside Christian McCaffrey’s 50-yard scoring toss to Chris Manhertz for a 7-0 first-quarter lead.