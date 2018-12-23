Some of the NFL’s top defenders, linemen and cornerbacks alike, have struggled this season to cope with the NFL’s tightened rules on contact penalties. Steelers defensive back Joe Haden became the latest victim Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers said they felt confident with their late-game positioning in a 31-28 loss to the Saints that came down to a fumble with 32 seconds to go. But a pair of controversial defensive pass interference calls set up two Saints touchdowns — one early and one late — and left Pittsburgh players, coaches and fans pounding the turf, scratching their heads and looking to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s big screens in disbelief.

“The officiating didn’t determine the outcome of the game,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We find comfort in the fact that the quality of our play and our execution determines the outcomes of our games.”

With Pittsburgh leading 3-0 late in the first quarter and Saints coach Sean Payton taking an early gamble by going for it fourth-and-1 on the Steelers 34-yard line, Saints quarterback Drew Brees lofted a pass for tailback Alvin Kamara at the front of the end zone. As Kamara and Haden jostled for positioning, the defensive back placed the fingertips of his left hand on Kamara’s back, without appearing to push off.

Kamara appeared to jump too early and was out of position for the catch, and Haden nearly caught it diving after his own tip. But the nearest referee called defensive pass interference, giving the Saints the ball at the 1-yard-line to the surprise and frustration of the Steelers sideline.

“You can’t touch these guys,” Haden said. “It sucks sometimes because those plays are so big, and they’re weighted differently."

+3 Ted Ginn Jr.'s return sparks New Orleans offense in 31-28 win over Steelers With Ted Ginn Jr. returning to the Saints lineup Sunday, New Orleans got a brief look of what life can be like with a pair of talented, proven…

Mark Ingram barreled in for a 1-yard score the following play for a 7-3 Saints lead.

Another crucial call came against Haden came with less than two minutes remaining and the Saints offense staring at another fourth down. On fourth-and-2 from the Pittsburgh 26, Brees targeted Michael Thomas on a short crossing route on the left side. After some hand-fighting between he and Thomas off the line of scrimmage, Haden batted down the pass, apparently giving Pittsburgh the ball back up 28-24 with 1:56 left.

But multiple refs threw flags on Haden after he’d already begun celebrating the swat, saying his left hand barred Thomas’ left arm from reaching for the ball. Steelers coaches argued the ball had been tipped at the line of scrimmage, which would have negated penalty, but the call stood.

“I thought it was tipped, but we didn’t have the courtesy of a replay,” Tomlin said. “We were asking for clarity on it, but things started moving really fast.”

The 4-yard defensive pass interference call gave the Saints new life. Five plays later, Brees hit Thomas on the goal line for the go-ahead score, Haden playing more than a yard behind his man.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stood behind his teammate, who came up with a key late interception a week ago against Tom Brady.

“Joe’s been a playmaker for us,” he said. “He’s a veteran guy, a competitor, and there are a lot of guys taking this hard. If they weren’t you’d be worried.”