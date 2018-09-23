ATLANTA — Nickel cornerback Patrick Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter against the Falcons, a source told The Advocate.
Robinson was announced as questionable to return in the press box.
While racing to the outside to help make a tackle on a running play, Robinson's leg was rolled up by a Falcons player who dove for a low block, and the veteran cornerback was taken off on a cart.
With Robinson out, P.J. Williams is playing the nickel role. Williams started the game at left cornerback and struggled against Calvin Ridley, leading to the Saints benching him in favor of Ken Crawley right before the end of the first half.