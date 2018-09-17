The Saints are bringing back Jay Bromley.
The defensive tackle is on his way to New Orleans to sign with the team, according to a source.
The NFL Network first reported the news.
The 26-year-old spent trianing camp with New Orleans but was let go during final roster cuts. He recorded 21 tackles and one sack last season for the New York Giants.
Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison missed last week's game after suffering a minor foot injury during the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.