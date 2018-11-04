The legend of Joe Horn lives on through Michael Thomas.
The Saints start wide receiver capped off a 72-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams with a tribute to Horn, running to the goal post and pulling out a flip phone during his touchdown celebration.
And the full-play here.pic.twitter.com/lGwkwyrxfJ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2018
It was the same stunt Horn pulled in a 45-7 Saints win against the New York Giants in 2003.
Thomas' touchdown put the Saints up by 10, but the stunt temporarily hurt them, costing them a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the following kickoff.
The Saints were able to hold off the Rams on a crucial fourth down the next series and held on to win the game 45-35.