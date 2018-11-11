CINCINNATI — Jermon Bushrod wrote the words "RIP Jordyn" on his cleats Sunday.

"It's just a reminder," Bushrod said. "Not that I need a reminder."

Jordyn Lynn Bushrod would've turned one month old Sunday.

She died Oct. 18, just a week after she was born.

So Sunday wasn't easy for the Saints' veteran left tackle.

None of the past 30 days have been.

"It's tough," Bushrod said. "It's been tough. It was tough for me this morning ... At the end of the day, I wanted to be here for the guys."

And boy, did the guys need him.

Bushrod was forced into action in the second quarter on Sunday, having to replace one of the best left tackles in the game when Terron Armstead left with a shoulder injury.

Bushrod played for the remainder of the game, protecting Drew Brees just the way Armstead has done all season long.

"Myself and the rest of the team are praying (Terron) has the best possible outcome, whatever it may be," Bushrod said. "Getting back in there felt good. It felt good to go out there and win and help out. I'm just trying to do my part. That's what I signed up for, and I'm willing to fight and give my best effort."

Brees, who has been sacked a league low nine times this season, didn't get sacked in the 51-14 dismantling of the Bengals.

"I'm used to seeing Bushrod on that left side," Brees said. "He was a mainstay here for a long time."

Bushrod got a chance to spike the ball after Brees' third-quarter touchdown run from 1 yard out.

"It sucks that Terron went down, but to have a guy like that to step in and play at a high level like that is big-time," said Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

Bushrod had played some in special packages this season, checking in to the game as an eligible receiver at tight end, but this was his first action at left tackle.

His team needed him just as much Sunday as he has needed them since Oct. 18.

"I'm going to continue leaning on these guys," Bushrod said. "Because when I needed them — I was really down when everything happened — and they helped me out."

Bushrod first arrived in New Orleans in 2007 when he was drafted by the Saints. He didn't become a starter until his third season, when he replaced injured left tackle Jammal Brown in a season that ended with the Saints' first Super Bowl victory.

Bushrod, who returned to the Saints in March after playing the past five seasons in Miami and Chicago, would like for this season to end with another Super Bowl run.

The more football, the better. The game has been therapeutic for him.

"It's good to be around the guys," he said. "Not good. It's great. It gives you an escape. But when I get home, she's always on my mind. My wife is always on my mind. So it's a battle."

Bushrod posts a Scripture each week to his Twitter page to encourage himself and others.

"Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as for working for the LORD not for man," Bushrod posted this week, quoting Colossians 3:23.

He listens to gospel music every morning because "it puts things in perspective."

On Sunday morning, he talked to his wife, Jessica, who stayed home in New Orleans with their other two children. Bushrod's parents attended the game and watched as he went out and played for Jordyn.

"She was here for a week and she struggled," Bushrod said. "Well, I won't say she struggled. I should say she fought. She fought. So all I can do is fight. Fight for this team."