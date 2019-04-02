P.J. Williams said in January he was hoping he'd be back for another season with the New Orleans Saints.

The 25-year-old defensive back, an unrestricted free agent, got his wish.

The Saints announced Tuesday night that they agreed to a one-year deal with Williams.

"I'm comfortable here," Williams said the day after the NFC championship game. "We have a great thing going. We have a lot of young guys in our secondary. If we can just stay together and be able to grow together, we'll just get a whole lot better. This is a team that will be able to go and win championships every year. We have great young guys and older leaders so I feel like this is a great place to be so I'd definitely like to be here."

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $5 million.

The Florida State product, who battled injuries in the first three years of his career, is coming off his best season.

He played in 15 games and recorded a career-best 53 tackles. He returned an interception for a touchdown and also helped force a fumble in October against the Vikings, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

For his career, which began with him missing his entire rookie season in 2015 with a torn hamstring, he has 106 tackles, one sack and three interceptions. He recorded seven tackles and had one pass breakup in the NFC title game against the Rams.

A few days after that season-ending loss, he was arrested in New Orleans for drunken driving. Authorities said Williams was also driving 80 mph in a 50-mph zone.

Williams pleaded not guilty in February, according to nola.com. He is scheduled for a hearing April 9.

That arrest could lead to the NFL fining and suspending Williams to start this season.

Williams is the latest player the Saints have re-signed this offseason. He joins kicker Wil Lutz, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, linebacker Craig Robertson and defensive back Chris Banjo.

Williams struggled early in the season but started to find his way as the season went along.

"I feel like I've grown a lot as far as knowledge of the game and being on the field," Williams said in January. "And just getting a whole lot more comfortable and just learning different situations and going against different receivers. I feel like I've gotten a whole lot better and feel like the sky is the limit for me."