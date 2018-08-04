Drew Brees has famously said he'd like to keep playing football as long as he possibly can.

But he also knows he's closer to the end of his career than the beginning, a reality that has hit home in recent years, enough that he and his wife, Brittany, have talked about the inevitability of retirement.

“I have had real conversations with my wife over the last couple of years just talking about it, at some point and when," Brees said. "She looks me dead in the eye and says, 'we all support you with whatever you want, you play as long as you want to and we will be right here,' so that part of it makes it like 'I can go to work every day and know that.'"

Brees is well known to spend a lot of time at the facility during the season; early mornings and long nights mean that he's often away from home.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Cameron Meredith, Drew Brees getting in sync despite long road back from ACL tear Cameron Meredith doesn't have as much time as other new receivers to get in sync with his new quarterback.

"Yeah, my family misses me, but they also know that I'm here to accomplish something that I want to make them proud of, too, because they're as big a part of it as anybody," Brees said. "When I do step away from the game, we'll all know that we gave it our absolute best."

Brees also finds ways to keep his family involved with his career.

His kids spend a lot of time at practice, playing with the rest of the Saints and their kids, stealing gloves out of Marshon Lattimore's locker.

Brees hopes his sons, who are all sports-obsessed kids with dreams of their own, soak up the lessons they learn when they're around his teammates.

"Those are the things that I hope that they remember," Brees said. "I want them to come out, watch guys like Michael Thomas practice, and then I can look at them and say 'See guys, what you see on game day happens here every day in practice,' because they all want to be little stud athletes, right? There's just so many life lessons that can be learned from being around this game and being around the guys and being around the locker, so I try to savor those moments too. Enjoy every second of it while we can."