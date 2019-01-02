Marshon Lattimore took part in Wednesday's practice.
Several other players were not spotted.
Among them were offensive tackles Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), guards Larry Warfrod (knee) and Andrus Peat (hand), and defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor.
New Orleans does not have a game this week after earning the top seed in the NFC. There will not be an official practice report, so it is possible that some of the missing players took the field after the media's viewing window.
Lattimore left Sunday's game at halftime and did not return to the sideline in the second half due to what was called a "coaches decision."
Okafor said he suffered a "hyper extension" during Sunday's game but expects to be back in action next week.