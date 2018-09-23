ATLANTA – Terron Armstead wouldn't agree with the premise of the question.

It has become trendy in recent years for people to call September an extension of the NFL's preseason. With the rules limiting what teams can and can’t do during training camp, the play during the first month of the season is often sloppy while teams work to form identities and coalesce.

But the idea of surviving and winning games while that process takes place suggests it is OK to commit foolish penalties and commit mental errors because everything will work out in the end for talented teams. It's not. The Saints expect to play better than they did in each of the first three games of the season, including Sunday’s 43-37 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’re not trying to survive anything,” Armstead said. “We’re playing to win every game. We’re not trying not to lose. It’s not survival.”

He's right. Survival is the wrong word to describe what happened against the Falcons. The offense was clicking on Sunday after struggling last week against the Cleveland Browns. The defense hit a few potholes along the way, which tends to happen when a team surrenders 37 points. But the unit got stops when it needed to get them, namely on Atlanta’s final drive of regulation when the defense held steady and forced a punt.

Cleveland missing a field goal at the end of regulation last week was surviving. The difference between that and what happened Sunday is important. Finding a way to rise up in a critical moment is significant. Those are the things that shape identity. But it is also important to understand it took a lot of poor moments to set up a good one.

Drew Brees breaks NFL record for completions; Terron Armstead calls QB 'greatest of all time' ATLANTA — One of the NFL's most hallowed records looms larger and larger on the horizon for Drew Brees, the man set to take over as the NFL's …

The struggles of the secondary have been the most surprising thread to emerge through the first three games. The back end was supposed to be the strength of the defense. It is anything but that right now. With its ability to create pressure and stop the run, the front seven looked like the strength of the defense and the secondary appeared the most troublesome area of the roster.

The team tried to create a spark by inserting P.J. Williams in the starting lineup instead of Ken Crawley. The problem was the Falcons quickly realized Williams was beatable and unleashed rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who had 129 of Atlanta’s 201 yards at halftime, on him.

Williams got benched in favor of Crawley after surrendering a 75-yard touchdown to Ridley with 2:23 remaining in the second quarter but was quickly back in action after slot cornerback Patrick Robinson suffered a high-ankle sprain. The results didn't change much.

Crawley got flagged for a 45-yard pass interference penalty while in coverage of Ridley and then was the primary man in coverage on a 58-yard reception by Julio Jones. It’s not immediately clear if Crawley was responsible for the Jones' reception or if he had entered someone else’s zone. Either way, it wasn't good enough.

“Can’t have guys running through the defense like Julio Jones,” coach Sean Payton said. “That will have to get corrected.”

The problem is those same issues have shown up each week. It was there Week 1 when the team blew a coverage that allowed Tampa Bay’s DeSean Jackson to run free for a touchdown. It was there last week when Antonio Callaway got for a 47-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. And it was there again this week.

The issues are surprising since Crawley, Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell, and Marcus Williams were together last season, and the two newcomers, Robinson, and safety Kurt Coleman are veterans who should be part of the solution. But the players say there are still some communication issues that need to be worked out.

“A lot of guys still learning. (Robinson) is coming back to this defense, so guys got to learn. Even someone like Coleman,” Crawley said. “These guys got to keep learning, keep progressing in our defense. Our D-coordinator (Dennis Allen), he does a good job of disguising the coverage and doing different things. We just have to be in tune when he changes up the coverages and different looks he tries to get off.”

There were a lot of other things the team would like to fix. Untimely penalties were another one. The Saints were flagged 11 times for 120 yards. One of those penalties came when defensive tackle David Onyemata illegally hit the snapper on a field-goal attempt, which gave Atlanta a new set of downs. It ended up scoring a touchdown instead of leaving the field with three.

Things like that, as Cam Jordan put it, are “overly frustrating to see us try and kill ourselves.” Those are the things that need to be fixed. But the important thing is the Saints are winning while that process is ongoing.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Video via the New Orleans Saints

“There’s going to be lows, and there’s going to be peaks,” Jordan said. “But that’s what we call a football game. Nothing is perfect though we’re striving for perfection. It makes a win that much sweeter when you know you have room to grow.”

On paper, New Orleans is too talented to keep having performances like this. It should click. It’s September. There’s still time to get there, but the team only has one more game before the calendar turns.