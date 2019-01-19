The Rams have broken hearts and left behind bitter fans in two different cities — in St. Louis, where the team spent 21 years, won a Super Bowl and then split town in a nasty divorce, and in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city and team’s original home from 1946 to 1995, where the Rams built and lost a fan base before returning three seasons ago.
Steering the ship through those choppy waters were two controversial owners, each beloved in one town and reviled in the other, each of whom dragged the Rams halfway across the country in pursuit of new stadiums and better fortunes.
The Saints, too, once seemed like they had their eyes on greener pastures. After Hurricane Katrina devastated what was already one of the league’s smallest and poorest markets, owner Tom Benson began exploring a permanent move to San Antonio.
But abandoning an already reeling New Orleans would have crushed the city’s morale — and Benson, facing opposition from the league and from within his own organization, decided to stay put.
Any lingering bitterness from that flirtation washed away when the Saints, after a season on the road, returned to the salvaged Superdome, the scene of so much Katrina misery, riding a 2-0 record. They thumped the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons in their first game back, romped to the playoffs behind newly signed quarterback Drew Brees and scored their second-ever playoff victory.
The Rams are still searching for their own fairy-tale twist to their return home.
Perhaps only Mardi Gras can enrapture New Orleans like a winning Saints team, and even in lean years, football has been the city’s heartbeat every autumn Sunday since the franchise’s arrival in 1967.
But in Los Angeles, a city flush with entertainment options — including 10 pro sports franchises — and spurned by the Rams once already, the wooing will be tougher and the love may never run as deep. Los Angeles fans, fickle and spoiled, tend to get behind a winner but don’t offer the same kind of ride-or-die loyalty.
The club’s playoff runs over the past two seasons behind an exciting, high-flying offense have started to turn around an initially tepid reception for the team back in Los Angeles.
“In this market, nothing means more than winning. You have to win and you have to be entertaining,” said Fred Roggin, a prominent Los Angeles sportscaster and the sports anchor at the city’s NBC affiliate. “That’s how you build a fan base here.”
A win over the Saints on Sunday and the prospect of a football championship for Los Angeles could bring Rams fever to a boil and carve out a place for the team in the city’s crowded sports scene.
“It would be freakin’ pandemonium,” said Steve Mason, a longtime Southern California sports talk-radio host for KSPN. “I think the Rams are golden if they just make it to the game.”
But even a championship likely won’t guarantee the Rams a permanent place in the L.A. sports firmament. After all, even the beloved Lakers — the city’s premier franchise — saw a slump in interest during a handful of forgettable seasons after the retirement of Kobe Bryant and before the arrival of LeBron James.
The Rams didn’t have to work quite as hard to build loyalty in St. Louis, where football-starved fans snatched up tickets early in 1995 and were rewarded four seasons later when an unknown backup quarterback named Kurt Warner and tailback Marshall Faulk turned their offense into the so-called “Greatest Show on Turf” and won a dramatic Super Bowl championship in 1999.
But the good times waned, and the big-market lure of Los Angeles eventually proved irresistible for current owner Stan Kroenke. Kroenke, a developer and Missouri native, is now building the team a new top-of-the-line stadium as the centerpiece of a sprawling entertainment complex in Los Angeles.
The last time
It’s a full-circle reversal from the decision to leave L.A. a quarter-century ago. How hard it will be to repair the damage depends on the fan.
When then-owner Georgia Frontiere announced in 1994 that she was moving the Rams to St. Louis, lifelong fan Ralph Valdez gathered up his entire collection of team paraphernalia — jerseys, pennants, the works — and put the torch to them.
The move felt too much like a betrayal, at least at first. “I was pretty upset,” said Valdez, who grew up idolizing stars like Eric Dickerson. But his bitterness didn’t last long.
As soon as he saw the Rams’ iconic yellow-and-blue horned helmets — live on TV from St. Louis — he melted again for the team.
Few Los Angeles Rams fans were similarly devoted. A hardcore handful like Valdez formed fan clubs and kept the torch alive around basement televisions and in bars. But many took up new favorite teams or drifted away from watching the NFL altogether.
Stuart Pfeifer, who grew up as a serious Rams fan in Southern California in the 1970s and '80s, said he turned on the team when they split.
“The news that they were leaving for St. Louis broke my heart,” said Pfeifer. “Talk about betrayal. For as long as they were in St. Louis, I rooted against them. And I don’t think I was alone in that.”
Tony Hernandez, a third-generation Rams fan from east of Los Angeles, said half of his uncles and many of his friends gave up on the Rams after they moved away. Only a few of them have returned to the fold since the team moved back, he said.
Hernandez said he briefly quit watching the team during the 1995 season in protest of the move, but soon was back to watching every game and even flying to St. Louis to cheer in person.
He’s brought up his own kids as rabid fans and is trying to win over his five nephews. So far, he has hooked two.
“But a 20-year absence is not something to glance over,” Hernandez said. “People grew up not even knowing the Rams were once here.”
Mason, the talk-radio host, said interest in the Rams had already waned by the time the team left town in 1995, following a move to suburban Anaheim in Orange County in 1980 and a series of lackluster seasons.
A final losing season in Anaheim after Frontiere had announced the impending move was “a disaster,” Mason said, and outside of the cadre of diehards, interest in the Rams plummeted.
Not having an NFL franchise — the Raiders left for Oakland the same year — was a blow for the talk-radio business but didn’t seem to bother many locals, Mason said. The St. Louis Rams’ 1999 Super Bowl victory and explosive league-leading offense didn’t register much among his listeners.
“L.A. seemed pretty blasé about it,” Mason said. “Life seemed to march along fine without the NFL for most fans.”
No city boasts as many options for live sports as Los Angeles, which now has two franchises in every major professional sports league — baseball, football, basketball, hockey and soccer — and two storied college programs in UCLA and USC. Crowded beaches, mountain trails, a lively restaurant scene and an array of world-renowned entertainers also compete for attention.
Los Angeles also draws transplants from across the country, bringing with them allegiances to a crazy quilt of hometown teams. Fans for every NFL franchise cluster in different bars around the city on Sundays.
Wounds not healed
In St. Louis, feelings toward the Rams remain raw. Benjamin Hochman, a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, wrote last week that “St. Louis and New Orleans should share a mutual desire to watch the Rams lose.”
Other erstwhile St. Louis Rams fans won’t be watching at all. A number of former season ticket holders told The Advocate they were so embittered by the team’s tumultuous exit — in which Kroenke strung city officials along while seeking a new stadium before insulting the city on his way out — that they had given up on football altogether.
Tim Winter, 49, bought season tickets with his three brothers the first season the Rams played in St. Louis and kept going with his own children until the very end. Winter said he hasn’t watched an NFL game since.
“Losing the Rams was unbelievably hard for me and my family,” Winter said. “It's hard to explain to people what it's like when you're a huge fan to lose a team.”
Even so, a sizable chunk of the city still pulls for the Rams. The Post-Dispatch noted earlier this month that “the city that the team shunned continues to watch the Rams on television at impressive rates.”
Most of the team’s games are shown locally, and the Rams’ ratings in St. Louis rivaled those in the Los Angeles market. Some chalk up the high marks to spiteful hate-watchers and a limited number of games on broadcast TV.
But an exciting team built on star players drafted in St. Louis has also kept some fans hooked, despite resentment of the ownership and disappointment about the departure.
“I haven't missed a game since they left,” said Dave Austin, a 63-year-old executive coach from St. Louis who once held season tickets in St. Louis and now hopes to see the team play in L.A.
Hochman, who covered sports for The Times-Picayune from 2002 to 2007, said New Orleans’ civic devotion to the Saints more closely mirrors St. Louis’ relationship with the baseball Cardinals. An irony, perhaps, given that Kroenke — the current mustachioed villain of the St. Louis sports world — was named for legendary Cardinals outfielder Stan Musial.
“Generations of New Orleanians have embraced the Saints, bled black and gold, and passed down this love of the Saints like an heirloom to the next generation,” Hochman said, “which is similar to the Cardinals baseball team in St. Louis. It’s tied to the identity of the city.”
Roggin, the L.A. sportscaster, said he couldn’t imagine the Rams, even with a wildly successful run, passing the Lakers or the Dodgers in local sports fans' affection and building the kind of relationship with Los Angeles the Saints have with New Orleans.
“I think you’ll find people more interested in the Rams,” said Roggin, “but I’m not sure, just given the mentality and the endless number of things to do out here, if anybody will live and die for them.”