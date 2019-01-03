The Saints were without the same set of players during Thursday's practice.
Offensive tackles Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), guards Larry Warfrod (knee) and Andrus Peat (hand), and defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor (knee) were not spotted during the open portion of practice.
New Orleans does not have a game this week after earning the top seed in the NFC. There will not be an official practice report, so it is possible that some of the missing players took the field after the media's viewing window.
Okafor said he suffered a "hyper extension" during Sunday's game but expects to be back in action next week.
Both Bushrod and Armstead have expressed optimism about their injuries in recent weeks while also noting that it is a process to get back on the field.
Peat suffered his injury during Sunday's loss to the Panthers. It is unclear if his injury is considered serious.