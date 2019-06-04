Cam Jordan raced a not-so-literal panda, Ted Ginn had some questions about the officiating and a lot of balls cleared the improvised fencing as the Saints put on a show at their annual softball game.

The Black and Gold Celebrity softball game always features an array of home runs and questionable defense and rule interpretations at Tulane's Turchin Stadium, and Tuesday’s iteration was no different. Team Defense held on 22-21 after a final inning rally that featured a variety of fun moments.

Saints rookie Chauncey-Gardner Johnson is out here. WR Ted Ginn as well, chatting up @TeamGleason ... and kicker Wil Lutz kicks off the derby (he got five, he says). pic.twitter.com/ht6ANqGwvK — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 4, 2019

At one point in the 7th and final frame, star Saints receiver Michael Thomas appeared to attempt what could be best described as pass interference during a popout, but his efforts ended up causing a double play. A home run in the inning even cleared the regular stadium fencing, far beyond the improvised perimeter, inexplicably counting for two runs despite no one being on base.

When Saints rookie Erik McCoy's fly ball fell short of the fence for the final out, Team Defense swarmed the pitcher's mound to celebrate their victory, a show of emotion typically saved for a more consequential win.

Check out the video below for some of the best moments from the night's action.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Ginn, the fiery Saints receiver who is always up for a race, chose to show off his speed with bunts and other unintentional infield shots. At one point he even got into an argument when he was -- questionably -- called out at first base. He yelled "that's bulls***" as he walked off, drawing laughter and cheers from the crowd. The fun also included fan and player dance breaks for Saints anthems "Stand up and Get Crunk" and "Choppa Style."

Jordan, meanwhile, had his signature style on display as he signed autographs wearing a USA-themed fanny pack that was bumping out music from built-in speakers. The star defensive end also raced a man in a panda suit, the costumed racer outpacing him around the diamond as Demario Davis fired water balloons. Jordan and other Saints players frequently made it over to the edge of the stand to sign dozens of autographs and pose for selfies throughout the game.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Son of a Saint and Team Gleason, the charity championed by New Orleans icon Steve Gleason, who was on hand to watch the action. Saints rookies Erik McCoy and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were also on hand, with the 21-year-old rookie out of Florida showing off one of the newest members of Who Dat Nation, Cayden King Johnson, who was born in March.

Saints rookie Chauncey Gardner-Johnson would like y’all to meet one of the newest members of Who Dat nation. His name is Cayden King Johnson.



This level of adorable just seems unfair. pic.twitter.com/OTWVKCVn8x — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 5, 2019

Saints linebacker AJ Klein and offensive lineman Terron Armstead were the event hosts. Drew Brees was not in attendance.

Saints long-snapper Zach Wood won the home run derby for the second year in a row, besting linebacker Demario Davis in the final round. Kicker Wil Lutz was also in the field, losing in the semifinals. Former LSU track star Cyril Grayson and new tight end Jared Cook were also on hand, and could be spotted tossing a novelty football between innings late in the game.

The Saints team is currently taking part in its third week of organized team activities, which culminates on June 6. The team will next be in action for mandatory minicamp from June 11-13. The Saints open their preseason slate at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 8, and kick off the regular season on Sept. 9 on the road against the Houston Texans.