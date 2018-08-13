Dress code: Pads

Attendance: CB P.J. Williams (bruised ribs), WR Cam Meredith, DE Marcus Davenport (pulled muscle) and TE Michael Hoomanawanui did not practice.

Returned: WR Tommylee Lewis, DL Mitchell Loewen

Limited: Looked like DE Cam Jordan, DE Alex Okafor, G Andrus Peat and C Max Unger were allowed to rest a little.

Overview: The Saints held a shorter practice on Monday, wrapping up in a little less than two hours. A few periods were held on the far end of the field, behind a wall of players, which impeded the view of the media. The Saints are off Tuesday.

A little sloppy: Sean Payton remarked after practice that things were a bit sloppy early on. It looked like the offense was having some trouble lining up and had to re-huddle a few different times. Payton mentioned the team had similar issues against Jacksonville. This should get cleaned up sooner than later as everyone becomes more familiar with the offense, but will remain an irritation for the coaching staff until that happens.

Stepping up: Trey Hendrickson hasn’t gotten a lot of attention this camp, but the second-year defensive end has a habit for making plays. He recorded two sacks during Monday’s practice and had a solid performance against the Jaguars. The big thing for him is staying healthy. It felt like he never quite got going last year since he was sidelined so often. If he can stay on the field and replicate what he is doing in camp when it counts, it looks like he could make an impact this season.

Big plays: Two great plays by the defensive backs. The first came when Arthur Maulet knocked a pass away from Josh Hill on a seam route. The other one came when Patrick Robinson broke up a pass in the end zone. Maulet appears to remain in the mix for a roster spot. He’s improved considerably from where he was at this time last season, but so has the depth at cornerback. He’s done a good job of making an impression, but he can’t afford to let up over the next few weeks.

Ingram watch: Mark Ingram isn’t making it easy to forget that he will be suspended for the first four games of the season. It seems like he has a carry every day that makes you take note of his presence on the field. He just moves differently than the guys contending to fill in for him. As far as that battle goes, it looks like Jonathan Williams is making a run up the depth chart. Hopefully, he gets a chance to play against Arizona’s starters so we can find out how good he really is.

Notes: Not the best day for A.J. Klein. He got beat pretty bad by Ingram on a curl out of the backfield. Klein also got beat in the flat against Jacksonville. … WR Keith Kirkwood dropped a pass. He’s had a few of those this camp. … Another nice pass breakup by CB Justin Hardee, this time on a deep ball to Brandon Tate. It was mentioned yesterday that he needs to keep making plays on defense. … Ben Watson is back. The veteran tight end had several good plays during practice. … TE Dan Arnold had one of his better moments of camp by catching a fade for a touchdown. ... Natrell Jamerson broke up a pass. The rookie cornerback is coming on.