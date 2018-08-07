You should bet on David Onyemata.

When there is a fight at practice, and people are guessing who might be at the center of the scrum, there is a good chance that the Saints defensive tackle wearing No. 93 will be right in the thick of things.

It's borderline cliche to point out how a guy steps into a phone booth and comes out the other side a completely different person for games, but it would be impossible to explain Onyemata without at least touching on his fire because seeing him in that light is a stunning juxtaposition from how he presents in ordinary settings.

He’s quick to smile off the field. He is so softspoken that you often need to strain to hear his words. His presence is calming. But on the field, he's willing to throw a punch when the situation calls for one.

“There is kind of a quiet anger inside of him,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “He’s about as nice of a guy as you can have off the field, but when he’s on the field, he’s as competitive as anyone we have.”

But that’s not the reason you should bet on Onyemata, but you should know that things are starting to make sense for him. You have to remember that he grew up in Africa as a soccer player and only started playing football a few years ago at the University of Manitoba in Canada as a way to pass the time. Saints rookie camp in 2016 was the first time he lined up directly over an offensive lineman.

The progress he has made over the last two years has the former fourth-round pick competing with Sheldon Rankins, a first-round pick, for the starting position in the base defense. Both players will play more snaps than whoever wins the job at nose tackle since New Orleans plays so much nickel defense, but the point is made to illustrate the level of growth Onyemata has made.

You could start to see it last year. About midway through the season, Onyemata’s physical tools began to match up with his mental growth. Production followed. He recorded 25 total pressures from the Week 9 game against Tampa Bay through the final playoff game against Minnesota. He only had six pressures during the first eight weeks.

The reason was the defensive tackle was seeing things faster, which allowed him to diagnose and react to angles more quickly than he was before.

“You could just see the terminology and the things we’ve done over and over again,” defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen said. “It was just a lot more smooth, easy, natural for him. As a player, he’s very strong, explosive. He’s got all the tools. The mental part, he’s taking the leap mentally. That’s what you’re seeing from him.”

Saints could have deepest defensive line they have had in years if everything pans out One or two brilliant edge players are not enough to form an elite pass rush by themselves.

Players and coaches often talk about players making the most significant leap in development between their first and second seasons. The idea is that all the information is processed during the first season, so by the second season they're thinking less and reacting more. The path he took here might make Onyemata one of the players who continue blooming later into his career.

Allen still sees a lot of growth potential for Onyemata and called him “somewhat raw” as a player. Part of the reason for that is because Onyemata is still seeing things for the first time. Once he accumulates enough experiences, that’s when his instincts will be able to take over more. But the good thing is he quickly makes corrections.

“You can see, he’s one of those guys that very seldom makes the same mistake twice,” Allen said. “The more plays he sees, the more blocking schemes he sees, the more protections he sees, the more effective he’s going to be.”

Another way to look at this is Onyemata is competing for more snaps despite being called a "raw" player by his defensive coordinator. His physical traits are that good.

So, it’s not a surprise when you ask offensive linemen why Onyemata is a tough matchup they point to his size, speed and physicality. All of those things are plain to see. But it’s in those smaller details where his teammates have seen the most growth from Onyemata this summer.

“You can be fast, you can be physical, but knowing where the ball is as a D-lineman is half the battle, obviously,” center Max Unger said. “Just awareness, splits, pressure here, quicker reaction time, stuff like that. At the same time hiding what they do better. All of those things he is showing pretty rapid improvement.”

Onyemata says he feels better on the field. Things are more comfortable for him. He’s settling in more and more. This offseason he worked on making his hands more violent and his technique so he could improve at shedding blocks. He spent his time doing that with long-time defensive line coach Pete Jenkins in Baton Rouge. It's now the details more than anything.

But he also credits his work with Nielsen last season with helping him grow as a pass rusher. But now, at this point his career, he says it’s time to start cashing in the chips.

“Right now, Year 3, by now you should now all those things,” Onyemata said. “You get a play, you go in there, you know what they’re asking, you know what they’re expecting you to do, so you just go out there and do your job.”

Onyemata is doing that. Maybe that’s why it’s time to bet on him.