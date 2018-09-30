EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A referee's decision allowed Wil Lutz to tie an NFL record on Sunday against the Giants.
Lutz opened his day by burying a 42-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter.
Or so he thought. After review, the Pete Morelli-led crew decided the quarter had expired, so Lutz was forced to make it again, and the shift allowed Lutz to make four field goals in one quarter, tying eight other kickers for the most in one quarter in NFL history.
And that kick wasn't the only one he had to make twice. A holding penalty on Andrus Peat forced Lutz to make his third kick twice, the second time from 37 yards, 10 yards behind the original placement.
"I was joking with Mickey (Loomis)," Lutz said. "I think we went 6 of 4 tonight. I'll take those odds any day of the week. That was wild."
Lutz made field goals of 42, 34, 37 and 26 yards to tie the record, and although the referee's decision-making process on the first field goal took a long time, he's never been upset by getting a second chance at a kick.
"In our opinion, you never want to give a kicker a practice kick," Lutz said. "We've done it so many times that when you feel the ball off your foot, if you get a second shot, it's the same thing."