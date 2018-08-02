First-round defensive end Marcus Davenport remains out for the second straight day, leading the list of Saints who aren’t practicing on Thursday.
Tight end Benjamin Watson, running back Shane Vereen, safety Kamrin Moore (hamstring)and center Cameron Tom (shoulder) also remain out of action.
Watson is the only Saint who wasn’t spotted at practice. Davenport and Vereen are both present but not participating.
Wide receiver Brandon Coleman is present, but he remains on the physically unable to perform list.