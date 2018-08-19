Mark Ingram did not play in the Saints' first two preseason games a year ago, and he only got four carries overall before the start of the regular season.
This preseason has been different. Ingram has already been given 14 carries in the first two games, and he handled the ball seven times in Friday's loss to Arizona while fellow back Alvin Kamara didn't take a single snap.
The reason for Ingram's extended workload is obvious.
"I won't be playing the first few games, so it makes sense," Ingram said.
Ingram must serve a four-game suspension at the start of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, which puts him in a different position than the rest of his teammates during training camp.
While the rest of the Saints get ready to take on Tampa Bay on Sept. 9, Ingram will have to leave the team and spend the season's first month away from the facility.
For that reason, New Orleans is giving Ingram a little more work in games to be ready.
"Last week we gave Mark a little bit more work than Alvin," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We're deep, we have a number of healthy running backs we're trying to evaluate, and we keep just kind of rotating who's up with the first group."
Ingram's suspension has not affected his place in the lineup during training camp. For the most part, he's taken the first carry in running-game periods during practice, and he seems to be getting roughly the same amount of work as the other Saints backs.
"As far as the rep count, the coaches are communicating what they expect of me," Ingram said. "Practicing hard, and when it comes to the games, trying to take advantage of my opportunities if I'm out there."
Ingram is not allowed to be at the Saints' facility during his suspension.
But he hasn't officially decided where he will be. Ingram trains in Florida during the summers, so he might head back there to stay in shape, but he'll be glued to the games, watching film and trying to hit the ground running once he comes back.
"I don't know what that's going to be like or how it's going to feel," Ingram said. "I'm sure it's not going to feel good. ... When I'm away, I'm going to be grinding, I'm going to be working, so when I come back, I don't miss a beat."