Newly signed Saints offensive lineman Derek Newton went through his second practice with the team on Thursday.
For Newton, his goals are simple.
"I'm trying to knock as much rust off as I can," Newton said. "I've been down for a minute but today I felt pretty good. A little sluggish, but that comes with being out that long."
Newton, who spent five seasons as a starter for the Houston Texans, hasn't played since 2016 when he tore patella tendons in both legs. He was released in April after failing a physical.
The road to recovery wasn't easy. He spent two months in bed, three weeks in a wheelchair and then was on crutches after that.
"There were a lot of what ifs and would I ever be back to playing again," Newton said."But like I said, I had my doctor in my corner and a lot of praying done for me. I just put in the work, worked hard through the bad times and enjoyed the good times and now I'm here at my second practice. So it's looking good."
Newton had just arrived in Nashville for a scheduled workout with the Tennessee Titans when he got the call from the Saints.
"I'm happy, glad to be here, glad to have another shot at playing football," Newton said.
Newton was signed to replace Michael Ola, who suffered a leg injury in the Saints' 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.