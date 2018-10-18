Marshon Lattimore wasn’t treating practice the way he should have been treating practice.
There were times he worked hard this summer, but he struggled to bring the game-like intensity needed on every snap to make the most of out of practices and become truly great.
It took getting into the season for to realize he needs to practice hard on every snap, and he resumed doing so this week after being cleared of a concussion that knocked him out of action against Washington.
“It’s hard to treat practice as a game,” Lattimore said. “A lot of people say they do, but, like, come on, you let certain things happen. You really have to go out there and treat it like a game and be focused on every play, and that’s what I’ve been doing. That’s why I feel like I’m more comfortable with my ability and the game plan. Just doing that will take you a long way.”
Lattimore gave up a handful of receptions to Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans during the season opener, but he has been solid since, including strong games against New York’s Odell Beckham Jr. and Atlanta’s Julio Jones. He says the reason for those performances were him practicing better during the weeks leading up to those games.
At the same time, Lattimore said he wishes teams would challenge him more. While not targeting a cornerback is the highest sign of respect, the Saints cornerback wants the ball to come his direction more often.
“I don’t care about that, oh they not targeting me,” Lattimore said. “I want them to target me. I want to make plays on the ball, challenge myself in the game. All that they ain’t throwing my way, so I’m a great player, I want them to challenge me.”