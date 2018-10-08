For the average person, it's gibberish.
But for Drew Brees, this 13 word phrase will be remembered forever.
During a post-game interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, the Saints quarterback recalled the play, from memory, that resulted in a 62-yard touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith to make Brees the NFL's all-time passing yards leader.
"Gun King Trips Right 50 SwayON Go Special X Shallow Cross H Wide," Brees said with a smile when asked about the play call. "I'll remember that one for a long time."
Watch Brees' fire off the play call below.
Drew Brees telling Lisa Salters the play call that broke the passing yards record! #Saints pic.twitter.com/mP4oroGrPv— New Account (@ftbeard_17) October 9, 2018