New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) directs the offense against the Washington Redskins during the second half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 43-19.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

For the average person, it's gibberish.

But for Drew Brees, this 13 word phrase will be remembered forever.

During a post-game interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, the Saints quarterback recalled the play, from memory, that resulted in a 62-yard touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith to make Brees the NFL's all-time passing yards leader. 

"Gun King Trips Right 50 SwayON Go Special X Shallow Cross H Wide," Brees said with a smile when asked about the play call. "I'll remember that one for a long time."

Watch Brees' fire off the play call below.

