Seven-year-old Kinnlee Peck is a lot like the team she cheers for.

Yeah, she was good last year.

But she wants to be even better this year.

That's why she insisted on being first in line for New Orleans Saints' practice at training camp Saturday, the first day members of the Who Dat Nation were allowed to attend.

"Last year we were second in line, and she said, 'Daddy, I want to be first this time,' " Rustin Peck said.

So Rustin Peck and his soon-to-be wife Mikki, who made the 3½-hour drive from Florida, granted their daughter her wish.

They arrived at the Saints practice facility in Metairie at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Yes, 1:30 a.m.

They waited at the fan entrance for a little more than six hours.

The first Saints personnel started to arrive around 4:30 a.m.

Fans started showing up moments after that for the team's first practice open to the public.

The line was long, bending around the curve along Tom Benson Way — a representation of just how sky-high expectations are this year.

All nine practices that are open to the public are already "sold out." Tickets (4,000 available for each practice) are free, but fans had to register in advance.

According to the Saints, 2,500 people attended Saturday.

All 2,500 are expecting the team to do even better than a season ago, when they finished 11-5, won the NFC South and reached the second round of the NFC playoffs.

"I'm optimistic every year, but my optimism is really strong this year," said Robin Fennidy of New Orleans. "As soon as June hits, I start getting excited. I think we are going to go all the way."

There is plenty of reason for optimism.

The Saints return with almost their entire starting lineup intact.

They've also added a few pieces through free agency and the draft that seem to be perfect pieces to the puzzle.

And of course, Drew Brees is back too.

His No. 9 jersey outnumbered all the other jerseys in Metairie on Saturday.

The family of Gavin Bufkin all wore their Brees jerseys. Bufkin, his wife and four kids left their home in Monticello, Mississippi, at 5 a.m. Saturday to catch a glimpse of their team.

"I hope we build off last year," Bufkin said. "We were so close. I think this is the year. Of course, I believe that every year. This year reminds me of the Super Bowl team."

Ed Hernandez, from Mandeville, has equally high expectations. In fact, he has already made reservations for the first weekend in February for Atlanta, the site of Super Bowl LIII.

He's been going to Saints games since the team played at Tulane Stadium.

"I remember when you couldn't give tickets away," said Hernandez, who brought his wife and two grandkids on Saturday. "Now it's a treasure. You've got to enjoy it."

Fans cheered at every opportunity, from a highlight-reel catch and run by Tommylee Lewis to getting a close-up of Brees stretching.

"It's great; the energy was great," tackle Terron Armstead said. "They were screaming as soon as we came out the door. That's what we expect from the Who Dat Nation."

And the Who Dat Nation is expecting the same in return.

It's why they came out like they did Saturday, despite the scorching temperatures.

Some participated in the activities at Fan Fest outside the practice area.

The diehards were more focused on what was happening on the field and getting a chance to know this year's team better.

Little Kinnlee Peck already has their part taken care of as well.

Peck's video last season, when she recited all the names of the players on the Saints' roster, went viral.

She one-upped it this year — see The New Orleans Advocate's Facebook page for the video — by adding many of the players' celebrations to her routine.

Now she's hoping the Saints can one-up what they did a season ago, with even more to celebrate.

