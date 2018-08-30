As the New Orleans Saints face down the final week of the preseason and the Los Angeles Rams, it's one last chance to shore up position battles before the start of the regular season.

The Saints also are just hours removed from a new name entering the backup quarterback conversation in former New York Jets player Teddy Bridgewater.

THE GAME

-- Who: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans

-- When: Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. (CST)

-- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

KEY STORYLINES

Saints expect run defense to rebound after poor performance against Chargers

Making sense of Saints' trade for Teddy Bridgewater: Is he now the 'heir apparent?'

Final preseason game vs. Rams shapes up as final chance for some to make Saints roster

Marcus Davenport's athleticism lived up to billing in Saints debut, but details will determine how much he plays

New Saints receiver Cameron Meredith feels like things are looking up in all phases

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill bounces back with performance that highlights his unique potential

HOW TO WATCH

-- WWL-TV (CBS 4) in New Orleans

-- WAFB-TV (CBS 9) in Baton Rouge

STREAMING

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

