Sometimes it feels too easy.

It wasn’t supposed to be on Sunday, up against the last undefeated team in the NFL, the one that went out and added a bunch of name players to an already stacked defense.

But the Rams were just another team that had their reputation tarnished against by the Saints' offense.

The more critical people will point out that the Saints slowed down in the second half and Los Angeles tied the game up at one point, but New Orleans put a whole lot of ink on the scorecard in its 45-35 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

It was the kind of win that felt a little bit like a statement, but the most significant statement the Saints made, and it’s one they echo every week, is that they’re going to come out of the gates swinging, and chances are they’re going to figure out your defense and end their opening drive with points.

It happened against the Buccaneers, Falcons, Redskins, and now the Rams. The Saints also had a 20-play drive against the Ravens that would have ended in a score if not for a fumble. In two games against the Browns and Giants when the Saints' opening drive didn't result in points, New Orleans scored a field goal on the second drive both times.

It’s been one of the keys to all the offensive success the team has enjoyed this season.

“Man, look. I don’t know what they’re doing,” running back Alvin Kamara said. “Somebody’s cheating. It’s like playing Madden against someone’s little cousin when Drew (Brees) and Sean (Payton) put their heads together. It’s amazing.”

Sunday’s opening drive set the tone for the rest of the offensive performance. It took 10 plays to go 75 yards, and the drive featured a little bit of everything. The Saints even had a play where Brees ran a route and would have been targeted if a defensive end hadn’t followed him up the field.

Every team scripts plays. This isn’t new or revolutionary, but the Saints are doing it with such a high level of success that it is impossible to tell the story of their seven-game winning streak without starting at the beginning. And, of course, like with everything Payton does, the reason for success is due to the high level of detail he puts into his plans.

“Sean has his openers, and he’s been drawing up some pretty complementary plays,” offensive tackle Terron Armstead said. “The first play goes with the third play. His first play and second play will set up the third one or the fourth one. When he can do that in the openers, he knows what hash the ball will be on, he kind of knows who will be guarding who.

“As the game goes on and they make adjustments, you can’t keep doing that, but for those openers Sean is impressive.”

Saints hang on to win seventh straight, hand Rams first loss of season If this indeed was a preview of the NFC championship game, as some projected prior to Sunday, we’re in for a hell of a ride in a few months.

The Saints were fairly impressive on offense even after the opening script ended. There was a little lull in the second half where New Orleans punted on its first two possessions, but the Saints added a field goal and scored in the fourth quarter after relinquishing the lead. But it's pretty good to have to punt just twice and the offense gains 487 yards and scores 45 points.

Credit also has to go the players on the field. As good as the plan is, they still have to execute, and a lot of that started with the offensive line. Brees wasn’t sacked the whole day and was only impacted by the Rams’ pressure a few times, which was surprising given the reputation the group, led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, has earned.

Instead, many times Brees was able to take his time. He held the ball for 2.5 seconds or more on 14 passes, a tick better than his average of about 13 such attempts per game the first seven weeks.

The Rams didn’t force a negative play with pressure until Brees got hit with a little more than 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter when Donte Fowler, who was acquired by Los Angeles earlier this week, hit the quarterback and forced him into an incompletion on third-and-6.

Really, the most impressive moment might have come outside of that controlled period when Brees adjusted to take advantage of something he saw to hit Michael Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown on third down late in the fourth quarter.

When the Saints ran the play all week, the pass went to Kamara. But the Rams double-covered the underneath route to Kamara, so Brees went deep and connected with Thomas, who was covered one-on-one by cornerback Marcus Peters.

It was an aggressive move in a tense moment when some teams might try to run out the clock or play just try to get the 7 yards needed for a first down. But Brees decided to take a shot and put the game away.

“We want to be aggressive,” tight end Ben Watson said. “The way that this team, ever since I’ve played here, even the first stint, the way we won was by being aggressive. A lot of times when you sit back and try to play to preserve a lead, you get out of what you do. This is a down-field offense. That’s how this offense performs the best. We have a quarterback who can make all the throws and make all the reads and check out of stuff, and he does everything that needs to be done.”

That play is one moment that stood out. Another one that will end up on the highlight reel was more meticulously planned. It was Watson’s touchdown at the end of the first quarter, and the design of the play got him wide open.

The Saints came out with two tight ends up lined up on the same side of the field. Josh Hill motioned to the other side to take the man covering him with him, which left Watson alone in one-on-one coverage. The Saints sold play-action, Watson did his best acting job as a blocker and then released late to get behind the defense. Brees found him for the score.

Both plays resulted in easy touchdowns. One of them was the result of Brees’ brilliance. The other was Payton’s scheming. Their heads were together. It looked easy, and it shouldn’t have against what was supposed to be the best team in the NFL.

But that distinction might now belong to the other team on the field Sunday.