Highlights have come few and far between for rookie Tre'Quan Smith in the regular season.
A training-camp star who produced an eye-popping catch every other day, Smith has just one catch in the first four games despite averaging 21.5 snaps per game.
But his opportunity might have arrived. Veteran Ted Ginn Jr. will miss Monday night's game with a knee injury, and Smith is the player best-suited to take over that role in his absence.
"Ted is down right now, so my number is being called at the moment," Smith said. "My only job is to take up the role and do it to the best of my ability."
Ginn has averaged 42.5 snaps per game this season, and he's got 12 catches in a diverse role as a deep threat and a target for Brees on crossing routes in the open field.
What Smith does on Monday night might not be exactly the same as the role Ginn plays.
"Honestly, Ted is Ted, and Tre'Quan is Tre'Quan," Smith said. "You can't ask Tre'Quan to do the things Ted does, you can only ask Tre'Quan to do what he can do."
Smith, who led the Saints in receiving in the preseason, doesn't feel like he's been overwhelmed by the NFL experience.
"No butterflies," Smith said. "The butterflies were over by game two."
Chances simply haven't come. Smith has been targeted just four times in four games, and both of his opportunities against New York were in tight coverage a week ago.
Smith is hoping he gets a chance to show what he can do against the Redskins.
"It excites me a lot," Smith said. "You ask for more plays, you ask to compete more, and here, it's being handed to me."