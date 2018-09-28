A lot of big names made an appearance on the New Orleans Saints injury report this week.
But it looks like all of them will play.
While linebacker Manti Te'o will miss his second consecutive week due to a knee injury, rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport is the only other Saint listed with a status, making it likely that the rest will play.
Davenport is listed as questionable with a hip injury and practiced on a limited basis on Friday, so he's also likely to play against the Giants.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee), nose tackle Tyeler Davison (foot), wide receiver Cameron Meredith (knee), left guard Andrus Peat (ankle), defensive end Cameron Jordan (biceps) and running back Alvin Kamara (knee) were all listed without a status, meaning it's likely they will play. Of those seven, only Kamara was limited in practice on Friday.
New York is not so lucky. Starting cornerback Eli Apple (groin), tight end Evan Engram (knee), defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle), wide receiver Cody Latimore (knee) and running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) will all be held out of Sunday's game against the Saints.