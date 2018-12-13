The Saints have added some excitement to their practice squad.
New Orleans signed former Grambling State running back Martez Carter to take the place of Boston Scott, who was signed off New Orleans' practice squad to the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster.
Carter, who was known as "Mr. Excitement" during his time in college, ran for 854 yards and caught 33 passes for another 449 as a senior.
He hooked on with the Washington Redskins after the draft but was cut during the preseason with an injury designation.