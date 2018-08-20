A little rain didn’t stop New Orleans students and families from going out to Drew Brees’ inaugural Back to School Giveaway at Lusher Charter School on Monday night.
Untuckit, the shirt brand, partnered with the Brees Dream Foundation to donate 10,000 shirts to students from the Greater New Orleans Collaborative of Charter Schools.
Students and parents volunteered, handing out shirts in the gym and at helping at booths. Dat Dog, Jimmy Johns and Walk-On’s provided food and drinks while Surge Trampoline and Adventure Parks gave out vouchers, and the Saints provided inflatable houses and obstacle courses for the kids’ enjoyment.
“This is just the first of many big charity events that we will do in town this year; opportunities for us to reach out to this community, to bring the community together and just build a fellowship in a really unique way,” said Brees to the crowd at Lusher. “It’s great when we can bring together that type of synergy and make it really authentic.”
For many students, it was the first time they got to see the superstar quarterback up close.
“I was happy to see Drew Brees and a lot of other people I haven’t seen before,” said Denay Richards from Morris Jeff High School.
“I liked getting to see Drew and being able to see everybody come together at an event like this,” said Nashey Howard from Akili Academy of New Orleans.
“My favorite part was seeing Drew and having fun, having free food,” said Nashey’s brother Antwan Suazo from Akili Academy of New Orleans, who got a picture with Brees.
It also provided students an opportunity they normally don’t have, while uniting the community in a positive way.
“I think it helps to motivate kids to be better, do better in school and it brings everybody together as a whole. Nobody’s doing anything bad out here; it’s just good old fun," said Nashey and Antwan’s mother, Tasha Howard. “It’s exciting for me because ... I didn’t get to do this as a child. It’s exciting for me and the kids. I’m like a kid right now.”
“It’s really good for the environment and keeping the peace. It’s very nice, it’s really generous. A lot of people don’t have shirts, and they’re giving them away for free,” said Richards.
Brees was especially thankful for being able to go back to where his community work first began when he donated the football field to Lusher.
“This has a very special place in our hearts for my wife and I, this field where we’re standing right now. This was our very first project as a foundation in New Orleans 13 years ago,” he said.
Even though Brees was in a hurry to leave for his Tuesday trip to Los Angeles for a joint practice with the Chargers, he took a few laps around Lusher’s field, signing autographs, taking pictures with fans and thanking vendors and for coming out before leaving.
“They get to see that he’s not just a football player. They see him as a real person and how generous and humble and kind he is,” said Kathy Riedlinger, CEO of Lusher.
Riedlinger wished she could have invited all the New Orleans schools to take place in the event but was gracious for the opportunity.
“He’s been a real gift to New Orleans and a real gift to the children in New Orleans and it’s wonderful to see how much they love him and how he responds to them,” she said.